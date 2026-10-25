Pak protecting people of J&K by raising issue at international fora: Farooq

‘Centre silent on Kashmir due to world pressure’

Irfan Tramboo

Srinagar, Oct 24: National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah today triggered a political row after saying Pakistan was protecting the people of Jammu and Kashmir by repeatedly raising the Kashmir issue at international fora.

Advertisement

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

Speaking at a gathering of party workers in Baramulla, Abdullah asserted that the intentions of the Indian Government towards Kashmiris are not "right". He credited Pakistan's diplomatic efforts for keeping the issue alive globally, stating that New Delhi is only restrained because Pakistan raises the Kashmir issue at international forums.

"Our neighbour is constantly after them. They are going everywhere to take up the issue of Kashmir. Our neighbour is protecting us. Otherwise their intentions were not right," the NC Chief said.

Click here to watch video

Abdullah told the gathering against expecting anything from Centre as he accused them of having evil designs towards people of J&K but are silent under pressure from the world.

"What can you expect from Delhi? Do you expect them to deliver justice for you? Have the courage to fight, or you will be wiped out, and your identity will disappear. They are silent today because of the pressure from the world," he said.

The NC chief reiterated his party's commitment to the restoration of Article 370 and statehood to J&K, asserting that the people would regain their constitutional rights through unity and a sustained democratic struggle.

Abdullah said J&K was passing through a difficult phase, with the elected Government functioning with limited powers and people facing challenges in safeguarding their political and constitutional rights.

"We will fight for it. One day we will get it back," he said, referring to Article 370, which was abrogated in August 2019.

Calling on party workers to remain determined, the former Chief Minister warned that the outcome of the struggle depended on their willingness to stand up for their rights.

"If you have the courage, we will fight them; if you don't, you will perish," he said, urging people to set aside their differences and work collectively for change.

Abdullah said the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister had promised restoration of statehood after delimitation and Assembly elections, but the commitment remained unfulfilled despite the passage of two years.

"We are going through tough times. In Delhi, we were promised statehood after delimitation and elections, but that is nowhere," he said.

He maintained that the National Conference remained committed to protecting the constitutional and democratic rights of the people, asserting that Article 370 had been accorded a permanent place in the Constitution of India.

He expressed confidence that unity and collective resolve would eventually help the people achieve their demands.

Criticising the delimitation exercise in J&K, the NC Chief alleged that it had been designed to benefit a particular political party.

He pointed out that six Assembly seats had been added in Jammu against one in Kashmir, claiming that the BJP had benefited from the additional seats in Jammu and won all of them.

He also questioned the decision to include Rajouri and Poonch in the Anantnag parliamentary constituency, arguing that it disregarded geographical realities and the needs of the people.

He said separate parliamentary constituencies should have been created for the Pir Panjal and Chenab Valley regions.

Abdullah alleged that attempts were being made to fragment the political mandate of the people, particularly in Kashmir, where he said the emergence of numerous political parties was weakening their collective voice.

He urged people to rise above religious and sectarian differences, warning that a divided society would find it difficult to protect its interests.

Referring to J&K's history, he said people had endured hardships under Afghan, Sikh, Mughal and Dogra rule but had eventually overcome those difficult periods.

He expressed confidence that the present circumstances, too, would change, and called on people to become self-reliant rather than depend on others.

The NC Chief also criticised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), accusing it of contributing to the loss of J&K's special status through its alliance with the BJP.

Referring to former Chief Ministers Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and Mehbooba Mufti, he alleged that decisions taken under their leadership had contributed to the difficulties facing the people today.

Questioning those who openly or indirectly supported the BJP, Abdullah expressed concern over what he described as attacks on minority communities, particularly Muslims, in different parts of the country.

He alleged that homes, shops and mosques were being targeted in several areas, especially in BJP-governed states.

He also expressed concern over what he termed an erosion of J&K's secular character under the present dispensation.

"We do not want to go against the country, but we want to tell them to change themselves," he said.

The former Chief Minister maintained that the National Conference had never questioned the Indian identity of the people of J&K, saying, "We never said we are not Indians, but we keep on reiterating that we have joined Gandhi's India, Nehru's India."

He called for a meaningful role in decision-making for leaders familiar with the aspirations of the people and the region's ground realities.

Questioning the existing system under the Lieutenant Governor, he said public concerns and expectations needed to be reflected in governance.

Defending the elected Government and its legislators, Abdullah said they were working to address public grievances despite limited powers and challenging circumstances.

He criticised those who, he alleged, continued to portray the Government as having achieved nothing, claiming that such criticism was motivated by financial considerations.

He also criticised the discontinuation of the official holiday commemorating the martyrs of July 13, 1931, saying the sacrifices of those who had shaped J&K's history and the sentiments associated with them deserved respect.

The NC Chief said he was not seeking political power for its own sake but remained concerned about protecting people's rights and resolving their problems.

He urged people, particularly the younger generation, to understand J&K's political history and its constitutional relationship with the country.

Stressing the need for unity, he called on people to continue their peaceful and democratic struggle, saying governments and rulers might change but the pursuit of people's rights must remain steadfast.

During the convention, several political and social figures joined the National Conference and were welcomed into the party with floral garlands. NC legislators also presented their report cards, outlining their work and achievements over the past two years.