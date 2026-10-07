Pak: Police register FIR month after abduction, forcible conversion of Hindu girls

KARACHI, Oct 6: More than a month after the alleged abduction, forcible conversion and marriage of two Hindu girls, police in Pakistan's Sindh province registered an FIR against two accused today.

The accused allegedly abducted the sisters on August 29 from near their home in the Tando Allahyar town of the province.

They later forcibly converted them to Islam and married them.

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The sisters were recovered and presented before a sessions judge in Tando Allahyar town, who sent them to a safe home until a decision in the case was made.

Shiva Kaachi, who heads the Hindu community welfare NGO, Pakistan Darawar Ittehad, said after much effort, the police finally registered an FIR against the two accused on Tuesday.

"We went to the police station today along with Hindu community leaders...and other representatives, along with the girls' family members, where we submitted an application with necessary information and documents about the alleged abduction, conversion and marriage of the underage girls, after which the police registered the FIR," he said.

He said that Pakistan Darawar Ittehad maintains that if the girls are minors, their ages should be verified through their identity documents, birth records, and other relevant legal evidence, and the matter should be investigated fully and transparently.

The rights and protection of minors must be ensured under the law, he said.

Meanwhile, in another case involving a young Hindu girl, he said police had been asked to provide protection to the girl and her family.

He said the girl was abducted in Umerkot district around eight months ago.

She was recovered after much effort and reunited with her family, but her abductor and his associates were now threatening to abduct her again, kill her family and set their homes on fire, he claimed. (PTI)