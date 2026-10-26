Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Russia  in coming weeks for talks with Putin: Report

ISLAMABAD, Oct 26: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to visit Russia in the coming weeks for talks with President Vladimir Putin, according to a media report on Monday.

An official announcement from Islamabad regarding the upcoming visit remains pending.

However, the diplomatic sources cited by The Express Tribune newspaper indicated that preparations were under way for the prime minister's visit to Russia.

Although initially scheduled for March, Prime Minister Sharif's official visit to Moscow was put on hold by Islamabad in light of the regional security situation, with new dates to be finalised through mutual consultations.

The decision came as Pakistan was grappling with crises on two fronts.

Fighting between Pakistan and Afghanistan had sharply escalated, while the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran had triggered a wider regional crisis, forcing Islamabad to focus on the security implications and the evacuation of Pakistani nationals from Iran, the report said.

The upcoming trip to Moscow is expected to focus on bilateral economic cooperation, particularly trade, investment and energy, while regional security and Afghanistan are also likely to figure prominently in talks between Sharif and Putin, it added.

On October 12, Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev travelled to Islamabad and held meetings with Pakistan's civilian and military leadership.

During his meeting with Kolokoltsev, Prime Minister Sharif expressed satisfaction over the "positive momentum" in bilateral relations and called for greater cooperation in trade and investment, energy and economic development.

According to a report by The Express Tribune, the two countries have explored cooperation in energy, connectivity, agriculture, and trade in recent years.

However, considerable potential remains untapped; officials noted that banking, payment mechanisms, and physical connectivity remain practical challenges to expanding commercial ties, the report said. (PTI)