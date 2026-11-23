ISLAMABAD, Nov 23: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to undertake his first official visit to Russia, followed by a trip to Iran for a regional summit.

The three-day Russia visit will begin on November 30, aiming to strengthen bilateral ties by securing energy and investment agreements, reported Dawn.

During his meeting with Russian President VladiÂ­mir Putin, discussions are expected to focus on eneÂ­rgy cooperation, defence, trade, regional security and investment, a source in the Prime Minister's Office told Dawn.

The revival of Pakistan Steel Mills, established with Russian assistance, is also likely to feature prominently, alongside potential Russian investment in Pakistan's oil and gas sectors.

The two countries are likely to examine possibilities for Russian cooperation in restoring the industrial facility, alongside broader initiatives aimed at supporting Pakistan's industrial development.

Later, Prime Minister Shehbaz will be travelling to Iran for the 18th Economic CooÂ­peration Organisation (ECO) Summit from December 3-4, according to Dawn.

Leaders of 10 member states will discuss regional trade, connectivity, energy, transportation, investment and industrial cooperation.

The summit comes ahead of Pakistan assuming the ECO chairmanship for 2026-27. (PTI)