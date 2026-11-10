Pak PM Sharif leaves for  Turkiye to attend climate conference

ISLAMABAD, Nov 10: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif left for Turkiye on Tuesday on a three-day visit to attend the Leaders' Summit of the 31st Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Antalya.

He was accompanied by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi and former environment minister and Pakistan Peoples Party leader Sherry Rehman, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

In his address to the Leaders' Summit on Nov 11, the Prime Minister will urge the global community to take concrete actions to tackle the threat posed by climate change, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office.

"He will highlight Pakistan's steps towards rapid solarisation and expansion of its renewable energy capacity, as part of its transition towards a cleaner and more resilient economy, along with its efforts to strengthen disaster preparedness and early-warning systems," FO said.

In addition, he will also call for predictable, adequate and accessible climate finance for developing countries to strengthen their resilience and pursue sustainable development.

The Prime Minister will also attend a High-Level Roundtable convened by the Presidency of the COP-31 on the sidelines of the summit and hold bilateral meetings with the Turkish leadership as well as several other world leaders. (PTI)