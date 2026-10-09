Pak PM Sharif condemns Houthi attacks on  Saudi Arabia, pledges unwavering support

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday condemned Houthi attacks targeting Saudi airports, reaffirming Islamabad's "unwavering solidarity" with Riyadh and backing the kingdom's right to defend its territory and infrastructure.

He made these remarks a day after a fresh wave of missile attacks was launched by the Iran-backed militia targeting Saudi Arabia, including King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Abha International Airport, disrupting air traffic and prompting several flight cancellations.

On Wednesday, three people were killed in attacks by Houthis on Riyadh and Abha airports.

"I strongly condemn the repeated terrorist attacks by the Houthi militia against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including the targeting of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Abha International Airport, which resulted in loss of lives and injuries to civilians," Sharif said in a post on X.

"I commend the vigilance and professionalism of the Saudi armed forces and the Coalition in intercepting multiple ballistic missiles and their tireless efforts to protect innocent lives and safeguard the Kingdom," he said.

The prime minister said Pakistan stands firmly with the kingdom amid the escalation.

"Pakistan stands in unwavering solidarity with the leadership and people of our brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," Sharif said.

"In line with the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement, and recent decisions taken by its Strategic Political and Defence Committee, our commitment to the Kingdom's sovereignty, territorial integrity and security is resolute," he added.

The Makkah Joint Defence Agreement was signed by Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkiye on August 7 following a summit in Mecca. The trilateral defence pact stipulates that an armed attack against any one of the three countries would be considered an attack against all.

Following the escalation of Houthi attacks, the pact's Strategic Political and Defence Committee met in Riyadh on October 5 and decided on the deployment of military forces in the Gulf kingdom.

"We also fully support Saudi Arabia's legitimate right to defend its people and protect its cities and vital infrastructure," Sharif said.

"The Houthi militia must immediately cease these attacks. We will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with Saudi Arabia in the face of these threats," he added.

The Iran-aligned Houthis have intensified missile attacks on Saudi targets amid renewed fighting in Yemen, where Riyadh backs the internationally recognised government against the rebel group. (PTI)