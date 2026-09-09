Pak PM seeks recommendations from business leaders to promote export-led growth

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday sought recommendations from the business community to promote export-led growth and improve the ease of doing business.

"Whatever growth we have to achieve, it has to be export-led growth, period," he said at a meeting with prominent business leaders in Islamabad.

The prime minister emphasised that future economic growth should be export-led, otherwise the country would continue to face challenges.

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"I need your opinions on how to increase our exports, as well as what challenges we will face and how to address them," he said.

He said the government had been in touch with the business community and also held a series of consultations before the budget in June.

"Through your consultations in difficult times, the way we brought structural changes over the past two-and-a-half years … it's teamwork. It's tremendous teamwork," the premier said.

He instructed the relevant authorities to examine extending the exemption from super tax for exporters.

The delegation was briefed on measures being taken to improve the country's ports, transport infrastructure and trade facilities. It was informed that port charges have been reduced and the operational capacity of the ports has been improved.

Sharif highlighted that several reforms were introduced, which were overdue, and that the government was able to collect extra revenues of PKR 800 billion through enforcement only in one year.

Chairing a meeting on the Export Development Fund, Sharif said the PKR 3 billion risk pool would expand access to export credit insurance, especially for SMEs.

Pakistan has been facing a balance of payments problem and has repeatedly turned to the International Monetary Fund for support. The timely assistance by the fund averted a potential default in 2023. (PTI)