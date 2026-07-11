Pak PM holds talks with Iran, Qatar  leaders to revive stalled US-Iran negotiations

ISLAMABAD, July 11: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held separate talks with the leaders of Iran and Qatar in an effort to revive the stalled US-Iran negotiations.

The talks were held on Friday night as efforts picked up pace to mend the broken peace bridge between the warring sides after the recent escalation and attacks on the rival targets.

In his conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Sharif expressed "deep concern over the recent escalation in tensions in the region" and underscored the urgent need to "restore regional peace and stability," according to a statement by the PM Office.

He urged parties to "exercise restraint and refrain from any action that could jeopardise the hard-earned peace gains achieved over the past few months".

Sharif stressed the importance of upholding the commitments undertaken under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), describing it as an enduring framework for promoting mutual understanding, respect and shared prosperity in the region and beyond.

Reaffirming Pakistan's steadfast commitment to regional peace, Sharif assured Pezeshkian of Islamabad's readiness to continue playing an "honest and sincere role" in facilitating dialogue and supporting all efforts aimed at preserving peace and stability.

President Pezeshkian thanked the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Field Marshal Asim Munir, and other senior Pakistani leaders for attending the funeral ceremony of the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

He also reaffirmed Iran's commitment to peace and appreciated Pakistan's constructive support and sincere efforts for regional stability.

The two leaders also reviewed the implementation of the decisions taken during President Pezeshkian's visit to Islamabad last month and agreed to expedite follow-up actions to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across diverse fields.

Both leaders agreed to remain in close contact and continue consultations on matters of mutual interest and regional peace.

In a separate telephone conversation with Emir of Qatar Sheikh â€ŽTamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Sharif reiterated his "deep concern over the recent â€Žescalation in tensions in the region".

While conveying â€ŽPakistan's solidarity and support with the people of â€ŽQatar on the recent attacks, he â€Žstressed that all parties exercise restraint and â€Žrefrain from any actions that could undermine peace â€Žin the region.â€Ž

He conveyed Pakistan's sincere â€Žgratitude to the Qatari ruler for â€Žconsistent and steadfast support in the peace efforts â€Žthat culminated in the Islamabad MoU and the first round of high-level â€Žtechnical talks at Burgenstock.

The two leaders agreed upon the importance of â€Žsustained diplomatic engagement and dialogue, and â€Žadherence to the commitments made by all parties â€Žunder the peace memorandum.

The US and Iran signed the MoU on June 18, aimed at restoring peace in West Asia. It was followed by technical-level talks in Switzerland on June 21, with Pakistan and Qatar as mediators. (PTI)