NEW DELHI, Nov 23:

Security agencies flagged a "targeted" cyber espionage attempt against some defence, paramilitary and defence-civilian officials after detecting certain Pakistani operatives secretly infiltrating about a dozen private WhatsApp groups used by them, officials said on Monday.

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The agencies directed a "comprehensive audit" and cleaning of the social communication platforms used by these personnel including the identified groups. A general advisory asked all forces and defence civilian organisations to sanitise their platforms and directed that no official or classified information and data be shared over social media platforms, they said.

Security and intelligence agencies found that some Pakistan-based Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) "infiltrated" about 13-14 private WhatsApp groups used by defence, paramilitary (Central Armed Police Forces), and defence-civilian officials, according to officials.

The officials said the threat has been categorised as a "targeted" cyber espionage campaign against these personnel who are rendering sensitive security duties.

The officials said the PIOs likely sneaked into these groups using a spoofed or compromised Indian cellphone number.

These numbers belonging to the PIOs were "silent members" in the groups, observing the chats and documents being shared, they added.

Apart from the identified WhatsApp groups, a general advisory directed all forces and defence civilian organisations to audit and sanitise their platforms and remove unidentified members.

"The stipulated cyber hygiene guidelines have been reiterated and it has been directed that no official or classified information and data be shared over social media platforms in the wake of this incident," a senior officer said.

Recently, officials said, the agencies flagged a PIO impersonating as a DRDO scientist named 'Soniya' in a defence-civilian officials WhatsApp group where some sensitive information is suspected to have been shared in exchange for money. (PTI)