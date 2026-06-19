Pak national repatriated from Teetwal

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, June 18: Authorities today repatriated a Pakistani national to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) through the Teetwal crossing in north Kashmir's Kupwara district days after he was apprehended.

Officials identified the individual as Assad Khan, son of Janzab Khan and a resident of Muzaffarabad.

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He was apprehended on June 12 and underwent the required investigation and verification process before being cleared for repatriation.

The handover was carried out at the Teetwal Friendship Bridge in Karnah sector in the presence of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate Karnah, Tehsildar Karnah, Army officers, including representatives of 06 Mahar Regiment, SHO Karnah and other concerned officials.

Officials said all legal and procedural formalities were completed before Khan was handed over to the authorities across the Line of Control (LoC).

The repatriation process was conducted smoothly and in coordination with the relevant authorities on both sides, they said.

Notably, the Teetwal Friendship Bridge serves as a designated crossing point for approved cross-border humanitarian exchanges and repatriation procedures.