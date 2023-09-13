Pak making full efforts to push foreign terrorists: Lt Gen Dwivedi

3-day North Tech Symposium concludes

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 13: Pakistan is making full efforts to infiltrate foreign terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir to hinder the progress being made in internal security conditions in the region, Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi said today.

He said that the Army has tried to neutralise foreign terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri and Poonch.

“The biggest thing is that Pakistan is trying to make efforts from its side to send foreign terrorists here, despite the better internal conditions (security situation), so that they can create some kind of obstacle.

“This is because of the progress that we are making in Jammu and Kashmir,” Lt Gen Dwivedi told reporters on the sidelines of the North Tech Symposium at the IIT campus at Jagti on the outskirts of Jammu city.

He said that in 2022, over 1.88 crore tourists visited Jammu and Kashmir. “Our efforts are to have 2.25 crore tourists this year. They are trying to stop this journey of progress but we will not allow them to succeed,” he said.

Replying to another question about the Rajouri encounter, he said that in Poonch and Rajouri “we tried to neutralise foreign terrorists on Line of Control (LoC) itself”.

“But some come… And try to do some acts here. We have done good action in this recent encounter. One of jawan was martyred”, he said.

On the death of sniffer dog Kent in gunfire by ultras, he said, “Our Kent laid down his life to save his handler. He attacked the terrorist by moving ahead first.”

Meanwhile, building on to the resounding success and momentum of the first two days of the North Tech Symposium 2023, the event became a major source of attraction to the attending masses to include students and also working professionals. Thousands of people witnessed the Symposium at the iconic location of Jammu, a Defence spokesperson said.

The three days symposium aimed to equip the defence forces with niche technologies saw the representatives of Indian Army, academia and Indian Defence Manufacturers coming together, under a single umbrella all working towards the ultimate goal of taking ‘Aatma Nirbharta’ to the next level.

In a major felicitation ceremony Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, GOC-in-C Northern Command, Dr Manoj Singh Gaur, Director, IIT Jammu and Sunil Misra, Director General SIDM India felicitated the students of IIT for their innovations as well as the industry representative of large cap MSME and startups for their overwhelming participation. In a unique and iconic moment Indian Army Officers, JCOs and other Ranks were also felicitated for their praiseworthy innovations augmenting ‘Atma Nirbharta’ by the GOC-in-C.

Lt Gen Dwivedi appreciated the overall efforts of all stake holders for making the event a resounding success. He lauded the display of cutting-edge technology and newly fostered innovation. He hailed the brilliant minds, speakers, organizers and industry representative of large cap, MSME and Startups who made this possible.

The symposium was also backed by a technical seminar held at Nagrota that gave an opportunity to analyze and assimilate the user and operational requirements and to identify and map these with suitable solutions and products from the academia and the industry. The forum furthered the quest of Northern Command to meet requirements through a multipronged approach by bringing the Indian Army, defence Industry and academia to a common platform for addressing the present and paving the way for the future, the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the students of IIMC Jammu campus visited IIT Jammu to participate in the North Tech Symposium today. The NTS showcased the avant-garde technological advancements of the Indian Army while forging stronger bonds between the Army, Industry and Academia.