Pak launches initiative to create space on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime

KARACHI, Jul 13 : Pakistan on Monday launched a new initiative called "Uraan Pakistan" to create space on major OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, has said that OTT platforms are critical gateways to the global audience; they have unfortunately been weaponised by regional politics for too long, denying Pakistani content space on them.

Ahsan Iqbal said the government was working to establish open and sustainable partnerships with global streaming services to increase the international visibility of Pakistani films and television dramas.

The initiative is intended to strengthen Pakistan's entertainment industry while expanding the global reach of the country's film and television productions, he said.

"This initiative is an important part of including the country's creative and cultural industry in the export strategy of the country," he added.

According to the minister, the government is in discussions with Netflix and other international streaming platforms to review the existing regional framework.

"Our goal is clear: secure an equitable share of space and open sustainable partnership avenues for Pakistani creators," he said.

A joint secretary-level official in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said that the government had begun paying attention to bringing Pakistani content to global OTT platforms because, at present, they are dominated by Indian content. (PTI)