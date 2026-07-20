LAHORE, Jul 19 : Pakistan's anti-cybercrime body has issued summons to Noreen Niazi, sister of former prime minister Imran Khan, accusing her of disseminating "false, offensive and inflammatory" content on social media to defame state institutions and spread "fake narratives".

The summons came after an interview of Niazi was widely circulated on social media, in which she claimed the May 2025 India-Pakistan military confrontation was the result of collusion between Pakistan's military leadership and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and was orchestrated to enhance the image of the armed forces.

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency issued the summons on Saturday, asking Niazi to appear at its Islamabad office on Monday.

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"You have been found to have disseminated false, offensive and inflammatory social media content to defame state institutions and spread fake narratives," said the notice.

Niazi, in the interview, sought to belittle the response of the Pakistani armed forces to India in the four-day armed conflict last year that was triggered by the Pahalgam terror attack.

She claimed, without providing evidence, that India refrained from escalating the conflict because Pakistan was moving towards recognising Israel and that the episode was aimed at facilitating Islamabad's entry into the Abraham Accords.

Pakistan is among several countries that do not recognise Israel as a state and does not have diplomatic relations with it, and the Abraham Accords are a series of US-brokered agreements which established diplomatic, economic and security ties between Israel and several Arab nations, including the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco.

"What do you think? ... India, which is a big country, was not in position to respond to Pakistan when it attacked on May 10?" Niazi said in the interview. "It could have but India deliberately refrained from giving a strong response because of some understanding."

Niazi's remarks prompted a strong reaction from Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari, who belongs to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

"Noreen Niazi's statement reflects the mindset of her brother Imran Khan. Khan's family has consistently appeared uncomfortable with Pakistan's achievements and that remarks made against the national interest are deeply regrettable," said Bokhari on Saturday, adding that Niazi's remarks in support of PM Modi are "highly condemnable." (PTI)