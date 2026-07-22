Pak intruder held in Pargwal area

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 21: A 53-year-old Pakistani intruder was taken into custody by the BSF after he ventured into the Indian side from across the International Border in Akhnoor sector this morning.

He has been identified as Mohammad Rafiq Kala, a resident of village Pindi.

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He was was noticed by the BSF personnel guarding Pargwal area of Khour and was taken into custody.

Questioning of Kala revealed that he had apparently lost his way while visiting his sister and crossed the border inadvertently.

Nothing incriminating was recovered from his possession, the officials said.