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Pak intruder held in Hiranagar

Excelsior Correspondent JAMMU, Sept 11: A Pakistani intruder was arrested by security forces in a forward area along the International Border in Kathua district today. Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp   The intruder was caught near the fencing in...

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Daily Excelsior
04:27 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 11: A Pakistani intruder was arrested by security forces in a forward area along the International Border in Kathua district today.

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The intruder was caught near the fencing in the Bobiya area of Hiranagar sector.

According to reliable sources, the arrested person is a Pakistani national aged around 60-65 years.

Sources said the intruder was taken into custody for questioning, while further details regarding his identity, circumstances of border crossing and the purpose of his presence in the area are awaited.

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