Pak Intruder Apprehended Along International Border In Jammu

JAMMU, July 21: A 53-year-old Pakistani intruder was taken into custody by the BSF after he ventured into the Indian side from across the International Border in Akhnoor sector here early Tuesday, officials said.

Mohammad Rafiq Kala, a resident of village Pindi, was noticed by the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel guarding Pragwal area of Khour.

They said the questioning of Kala revealed that he had apparently lost his way while visiting his sister and crossed the border inadvertently.

Advertisement

Nothing incriminating was recovered from his possession, the officials said. (Agencies)