Pak forces kill 5 terrorists in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, Sept 20: Pakistan security forces have killed five terrorists and foiled their bid to abduct 23 people during a security operation in the country's troubled Balochistan province, authorities said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on the night of September 18-19 when terrorists tried to disrupt the peaceful movement of people along Pakistan Highway on Chaman-Karachi, N-25 section near Kalat.

The army said in a statement that terrorists had established a check post for abduction for ransom, extortion and snatching of vehicles.

"Security Forces responded immediately and after intense fire exchange, five terrorists....were sent to hell due to effective response by Armed Forces," the media wing of the Pakistan Army, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said.

The forces also recovered 23 abductees from the terrorists' hideout from where six trucks, three buses and two cars were also recovered along with a large number of weapons, ammunition and explosives.

It added that sanitisation operations are continuing in the surrounding areas to eliminate any remaining terrorists and ensure the safety and security of the local population and the vital National Highways.

The relentless counter-terrorism campaign would continue with full resolve while the forces were committed to eliminating the menace of foreign-sponsored and foreign-supported terrorism from the country.

Balochistan has been facing security challenges and terrorism, which has prompted security forces to intensify counter-terrorism operations.

The number of terrorist attacks in the province increased by seven per cent from 83 in July to 89 in August, according to a monthly assessment by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies.

The ISPR and the state media has reported several actions in the province over recent weeks. (PTI)