New Delhi, Nov 20: The BJP on Friday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of being "obsessed with Pakistan", alleging that he "idolises Pakistan as a role model" during his foreign policy outreach on international platforms.

In a series of posts on X, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said, "Why is Rahul Gandhi so obsessed with Pakistan! At every global stage Rahul acts like Pak Fan Boy!"

"Yet again he idolizes Pakistan as a role model for him in foreign policy outreach!" he said.

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Bhandari alleged that Gandhi's "love for Pakistan" had made him overlook India's diplomatic efforts, including its peace initiatives in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"His love for Pakistan has made him forget that it is India which Russia and Ukraine both acknowledged for its peace efforts and Iran waived of any Hormuz restrictions," he said.

"Rahul Gandhi's love for terror state Pakistan made UPA compromise India's sovereignty at Sharmal Shekh and not attack Pakistan post 26/11 terror attack!" Bhandari said.

Interacting with students at the University of Chicago on Wednesday, Gandhi said India always had a sophisticated understanding of geopolitics, but has become a side player in global affairs, as he cited the role Pakistan played in negotiating peace between the US and Iran.

"India, by its size, naturally has a global voice and India should be actively involved in global conversations. But frankly, India has become a side player," Gandhi said.

In another post, Bhandari shared a photograph and claimed that Rasheed Ahmed of the Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC) was present at Gandhi's event in the US.

"Rasheed Ahmed of Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC) at Rahul Gandhi's US event. IAMC has links to Pakistan's terror group Jamaat-e-Islami and Muslim Brotherhood!" he alleged.

"When people campaigning against India on foreign soil become part of Rahul Gandhi's political company, is it not evident: Rahul Gandhi is on side of India's enemies! In his earlier visit he has met Ilhan Omar Pro Pak propagandist," Bhandari claimed.

Gandhi was on a two-day visit to the US during which he interacted with the students of Columbia University in New York on Tuesday and the University of Chicago on Wednesday.

Talking to PTI Videos, BJP national spokesperson C R Kesavan targeted Gandhi over his remarks abroad, accusing him of attempting to damage India's international reputation.

"Rahul Gandhi sitting in a foreign country and maliciously attempting to spoil India's international reputation by defaming our nation as a side player is most condemnable and inexcusable," Kesavan said.

He described Gandhi as an "eager cheerleader and a shameless propagandist for Pakistan".

"His reckless remarks only expose how clueless Rahul Gandhi is when it comes to global geopolitics," he said.

Kesavan said India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi had emerged as a "consensus builder and a global unifier" in a multipolar world.

"Even senior Congress leaders from Rahul Gandhi's Congress party have publicly appreciated and commended the nuanced and balanced foreign policy of Prime Minister Modi. But Rahul Gandhi and the bitter Congress first family cannot tolerate New India's rising global stature," he said.

"India definitely deserves a better Leader of Opposition than the irresponsible, incompetent and ill-advised Rahul Gandhi," he said.

Taking to X, Kesavan, responding to Gandhi's remarks that an Indian prime minister would have been part of the Trump-Xi-Putin meeting if the Congress were in power, called him "utterly clueless" about global geopolitics and accused him of being a leader of "pro-Pakistan propaganda".

Gandhi had shared a picture from the rare three-way talks of Trump, Xi and Putin and said, "A compromised PM can never sit at this table".

"If Congress were in power, India's Prime Minister would be sitting at this table. A compromised PM can never sit at this table," he said on X, sharing a picture from the trilateral meeting.

Kesavan said, "If Rahul Gandhi wants to speak about foreign policy, let him first talk about Nehru's dubious distinction of being the longest (1947-1964) and the most dismal foreign minister."

He alleged that Nehru's foreign policy was "riddled with failure and fiasco".

"While Nehru blundered and internationalised Kashmir by taking it to the United Nations, PM Modi abrogated Article 370. It was Nehru who gave up claim on India's permanent seat at the UNSC in favour of the Chinese and forfeited about 38,000 square km of territory in Aksai Chin," he said.

"Nehru signed the lopsided Indus Water Treaty favouring Pakistan and betraying generations of our farmers while Modi ji suspended the Treaty," he added.

Drawing a comparison with the Modi government, Kesavan said, "The Congress-led UPA Govt in the most cowardly manner failed to retaliate against the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks while Operation Sindoor under PM Modi ji's leadership was one of India's greatest military victories."

"Rahul is utterly clueless when it comes to global geopolitics, and he sounds more like a leader of pro-Pakistan propaganda," he added. (Agencies)