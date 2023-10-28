Pak determined to disrupt peace in J&K: GOC

27 infiltrators killed in Kupwara this year

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 27: The General Officer Commanding of Army today said that Pakistan is determined to disturb peace and vitiate the security environment in Jammu and Kashmir and security forces are committed to defeat their designs.

Addressing a press conference on ‘Operation Shikanja’ launched along the LoC in Machil sector in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district where five militants were killed while trying to infiltrate, GOC (Vajr Division) Major General Girish Kalia said that normalcy and prosperity in Kashmir have not gone down well with the inimical elements.

“That is why there is a constant endeavour from across the LoC to disturb peace and vitiate the security environment in J&K,” he said.

The GOC said that Pakistan is determined to create disturbance in the Valley and impact the future generations in J&K.

“Security forces are working in complete synergy and are committed to defeat any attempt of the enemy to disrupt the security situation in the Kashmir valley with firm resoluteness and steadfast commitment,” he said.

Major General Kalia said the security forces have also recovered a huge quantity of narcotics which establishes a deep nexus between defence establishments in Pakistan and terrorist groups.

“In the last eight months, we have had 10 such attempts in our divisional area of responsibility, which have resulted in the elimination of 27 terrorists, and recovery of a large quantity of war-like stores,” he added.

He said that with relentless efforts of security forces together the situation has improved to a greater extent, which has paved the way for development and tourism.

About the Machil operation, the GOC said that this is a tribute to the infantry who have always worked towards peace and prosperity in the region.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara, Yougal Manhas said that the intelligence grid is always ready to deal with any kind of situation. “We received information from credible sources about an infiltration attempt in Macchil. Information was shared with the concerned unit on a particular date,” he said.

Colonel Rajat Birman, Commanding Officer of the 56 Rashtriya Rifles unit which is involved in the anti-infiltration operation, while giving details about the operation said that based on specific intelligence input regarding an infiltration attempt by a group of foreign terrorists, a joint operation was launched in the Machil sector along the LoC on the night of October 25 and 26.

“Multiple ambushes were laid by security forces ahead of the anti-infiltration fence along the LoC. The area is thickly forested with dense foliage. Taking advantage of difficult terrain and dense vegetation, a group of five terrorists infiltrated from across the LoC,” he said.

On October 26, around 1010 hours, the infiltrating terrorists were intercepted by alert troops. “The terrorist opened fire and attempted to flee. In the intense firefight that ensued and continued through the day, the troops employed modern surveillance devices and quadcopters to locate the terrorists in the difficult terrain,” he said.

The Commanding Officer said the conduct of deliberate tactical operations finally led to the elimination of five terrorists.

“Large quantities of war-like stores including five AK series rifles were recovered from the terrorists,” he said.