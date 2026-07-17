Pak, Chinese FMs discuss AI, trade  and investment ties in Shanghai

ISLAMABAD, July 17: Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday held talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on ways to advance ties in trade, investment, digital economy and artificial intelligence.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai.Â

They "reviewed the broad canvas of Pakistan-China bilateral relations and reaffirmed their shared commitment to further deepening the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership," Radio Pakistan reported.

They underscored the importance of advancing CPEC 2.0 - the upgraded second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor - and enhancing collaboration in trade, investment, science and technology, the digital economy and artificial intelligence, the report said.Â Â

The two sides also exchanged views on the latest regional and global developments and reaffirmed their resolve to coordinate on issues of mutual interest, it said.

On Thursday, Dar, who is also the deputy prime Minister of Pakistan, signed an agreement in Shanghai to establish the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organisation (WAICO).

"Pakistan looks forward to working closely with fellow WAICO member states in efforts to help bridge the global AI divide and to promote equitable access to AI to advance development for all," Pakistan's Foreign Office said in a statement on X.

As many as 29 countries - including China, Russia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Laos and Indonesia -Â have signed the agreement to establish WAICO.

It is supposed to be an independent intergovernmental organisation headquartered in Shanghai, which will uphold the purposes of the UN Charter, be committed to consultation and joint contribution for shared benefit and adhere to a people-centred approach, China's state-owned Xinhua news agency reported.

Pakistan has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing international cooperation in artificial intelligence, particularly from the perspective of the Global South, its Foreign Office said.

Radio Pakistan reported that Pakistan supports inclusive and equitable global AI governance, wider access to emerging technologies, capacity-building for developing countries and enhanced international cooperation to bridge the digital divide and ensure that the benefits of artificial intelligence are shared by all. (PTI)