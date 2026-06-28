Pak, Bahrain discuss 'latest regional  situation' amid renewed attacks by US, Iran

ISLAMABAD, June 28: Pakistan and Bahrain on Sunday discussed the "latest regional situation" amid renewed attacks by the US and Iran threatening the fragile peace in the Gulf region.

The evolving situation in West Asia was discussed during a telephone conversation between Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, the Pakistan Foreign Office said.

The US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on June 18, aimed at restoring peace in West Asia. It was followed by technical-level talks in Switzerland on June 21, with Pakistan and Qatar as mediators.

Al Zayani "appreciated Pakistan's constructive role in facilitating the understanding, expressing hope that it would contribute to lasting peace and stability in the region", the statement said.

Dar, who is also Pakistan's foreign minister, reiterated Islamabad's resolve to "promote dialogue and diplomacy for achieving peace and stability in the region", it added.

Bahrain has faced some of the fiercest attacks by Iran in response to the US strikes on the pretext of targeting US assets in that country. (PTI)