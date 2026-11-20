ISLAMABAD, Nov 20: Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir on Friday expressed the "unwavering resolve" of the security forces to eliminate terrorism from the country during a visit to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Munir, who is also the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), said this during a visit to Miranshah in North Waziristan district, the military's media wing said in a statement.

"He reaffirmed the unwavering resolve of the security forces, in close coordination with law enforcement agencies, to decisively eliminate the menace of terrorism and preserve the hard-earned peace and stability of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Munir also appreciated the KP police and expressed pride in its resilience and sacrifices against terrorism and Fitna-al-Khawarij.

The term Fitna-al-Khawarij is used by the federal government for the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan.

During the visit, the CDF was given a comprehensive briefing on "the prevailing security situation, ongoing intelligence-based operations and measures being undertaken to consolidate the gains achieved through sustained counter terrorism efforts", the ISPR statement said.

It added that CDF Munir also interacted with officers and troops and appreciated their "high level of preparedness, professionalism and unwavering commitment".

Security forces continue to carry out counterterrorism action in KP and Balochistan, the two provinces that have been particularly affected by terrorism in Pakistan.

On Saturday, ISPR said four troops, including a major, were killed while 24 terrorists were killed in IBOs in Balochistan and KP's North Waziristan.

Furthermore, last week, 74 terrorists were killed in IBOs in KP and Balochistan.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, an Islamabad-based independent think tank, has reported encouraging trends in the two provinces in its monthly assessment for October, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Pakistan overall witnessed a significant decline in terrorism-related violence during October, with attacks falling by 37 per cent, deaths resulting from these attacks declining by 57 per cent, and injuries decreasing by 71 per cent compared to September, the report said. (PTI)