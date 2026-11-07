Paint ‘N’ Brush organises painting workshop

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 6: Paint ‘N’ Brush, a painting studio founded by Preeti Mahajan, organised a painting workshop at its Channi Himmat premises, witnessing enthusiastic participation of children and parents.

The workshop provided a creative platform for young artists and mothers to express their artistic skills through festive-themed paintings. The studio has been regularly organising such workshops on different occasions to encourage creativity and provide an engaging space for children and women.

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Commissioner Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), Ayushi Sudan, graced the occasion as the chief guest. She appreciated the concept of the studio and the artwork displayed by participants and felicitated the young artists and mothers who took part in the workshop.

Apart from painting activities, the studio also offers facilities for playing chess and carrom, reading books and enjoying coffee, providing a space for creative and recreational engagement. The event was managed by IM-Invent Media, an event management venture run by Siddharth Mahajan.