Paid Leave Declared For Ladakh Govt Employees To Vote In Municipal Polls
JAMMU/LEH, Nov 16: The Union Territory Administration of Ladakh has declared November 16, 2026, as paid casual leave for eligible Government employees to enable them to exercise their franchise in the General Elections to the Municipal Committees of Leh and...
JAMMU/LEH, Nov 16: The Union Territory Administration of Ladakh has declared November 16, 2026, as paid casual leave for eligible Government employees to enable them to exercise their franchise in the General Elections to the Municipal Committees of Leh and Kargil.
The decision aims to facilitate the participation of employeesin the municipal elections.
See Order Copy Click Here......
Advertisement