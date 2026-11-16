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Home / Latest News / Paid Leave Declared For Ladakh Govt Employees To Vote In Municipal Polls

Paid Leave Declared For Ladakh Govt Employees To Vote In Municipal Polls

JAMMU/LEH, Nov 16: The Union Territory Administration of Ladakh has declared November 16, 2026, as paid casual leave for eligible Government employees to enable them to exercise their franchise in the General Elections to the Municipal Committees of Leh and...

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Daily Excelsior
08:01 PM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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JAMMU/LEH, Nov 16: The Union Territory Administration of Ladakh has declared November 16, 2026, as paid casual leave for eligible Government employees to enable them to exercise their franchise in the General Elections to the Municipal Committees of Leh and Kargil.

The decision aims to facilitate the participation of employeesin the municipal elections.

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