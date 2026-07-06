Pahalgam Terror Attack: Pak based LeT Chief Hafiz Saeed named by NIA in supplementary chargesheet

Jammu, Jul 6 : The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed charges against Pakistan-based terrorist and LeT/TRF chief and founder Hafiz Saeed in the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack case.

As per the official handout, in its supplementary chargesheet filed before the NIA Special Court, Jammu, the anti-terror agency has charged Hafiz Saeed in his individual capacity and also as the chief of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit and its active proxy organisation, The Resistance Front (TRF).

Advertisement

The accused has been charged under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, it read.

NIA has also invoked the penal section against the accused for waging war against India and hatching a conspiracy from across the border, the chargesheet further read.

The chargesheet, filed in continuation of the original 1,597-page chargesheet, provides details of Pakistan's conspiracy, Hafeez Saeed's role, and supporting evidence collected by NIA in the case through meticulous scientific investigation and on-ground examination.

It also read that in its earlier chargesheet filed on December 15, 2025, NIA had chargesheeted Pakistani handler terrorist Sajid Jatt as an accused, along with three terrorists killed by security forces during Operation Mahadev in July 2025, as well as two arrested accused.

It had also charged the proscribed LeT/TRF terrorist organisation as a legal entity for its role in planning, facilitating, and executing the Pahalgam terror attack.

The deadly attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, 2025 involved religion-based targeted killings by the Pak-sponsored terrorists.

Twenty-five innocent tourists and one local civilian were killed in the attack. An FIR (no. 25/2025) was initially registered by Police Station Pahalgam, district Anantnag.

After initial investigation by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the case was transferred to NIA by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

NIA continues to probe the case RC-02/2025/NIA/JMU to unravel the complete conspiracy by Pakistan, which has been actively sponsoring terrorism on Indian soil from across the border.

(Agencies)