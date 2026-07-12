Pahalgam Receives Highest Rainfall In J&K At 42.6 Mm

Srinagar, July 12: The tourist resort of Pahalgam recorded the highest rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours, receiving 42.6 mm of precipitation, according to the Meteorological Centre Srinagar.

The heavy rainfall in Pahalgam, reportedly triggered by a localised cloudburst, struck the forest areas of Awoora and Dehwathu on Saturday evening, resulting in flash floods in a stream that flows through the area before joining the Lidder Nallah at Batkoot.

The floodwaters inundated at least half a dozen hotels. Several hotel buildings and residential houses also suffered damage.

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Water levels in both the Sheshnag Nallah and the Lidder Nallah rose sharply following the downpour. However, officials said that both streams were flowing below their respective alarm levels.

Other weather stations that recorded significant rainfall in Kashmir include Sonamarg 21.0 mm, Gulmarg 11.8 mm and Baramulla 5.5 mm. Most other parts of the union territory recorded either light rainfall or dry weather during the period.

The Meteorological Department has forecast fairly widespread to scattered light rain and thunderstorms across Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, with isolated areas likely to witness brief intense showers.

According to the MeT Department, weather conditions from July 13 to 17 are expected to remain generally hot and humid, although scattered places are likely to experience brief spells of rain and thundershowers. Isolated locations in the Jammu division may witness short-duration but intense showers during this period.

The department has also predicted a fresh spell of light to moderate rain and thundershowers at many places across Jammu and Kashmir from July 18 to 20.