Pahalgam: Heavy Tourist Influx Results In Severe Traffic Congestion
A massive traffic jam was witnessed at Pahalgam in Anantnag district as a large influx of tourists and vehicles led to severe congestion on key roads. The traffic buildup caused significant delays and inconvenience to visitors as...
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A massive traffic jam was witnessed at Pahalgam in Anantnag district as a large influx of tourists and vehicles led to severe congestion on key roads. The traffic buildup caused significant delays and inconvenience to visitors as well as local commuters.
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