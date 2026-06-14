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Pahalgam: Heavy Tourist Influx Results In Severe Traffic Congestion

    A massive traffic jam was witnessed at Pahalgam in Anantnag district as a large influx of tourists and vehicles led to severe congestion on key roads. The traffic buildup caused significant delays and inconvenience to visitors as...

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Daily Excelsior
05:57 PM Jun 14, 2026 IST
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A massive traffic jam was witnessed at Pahalgam in Anantnag district as a large influx of tourists and vehicles led to severe congestion on key roads. The traffic buildup caused significant delays and inconvenience to visitors as well as local commuters.

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