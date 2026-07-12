Pahalgam Cloudburst: Tourists Thank Army, Police For timely Assistance
A cloudburst at Avora Nallah, Pahalgam, caused severe damage to a section of the road, disrupting connectivity between Bijbehara and Pahalgam via the Apple Valley Road. The damaged stretch has resulted in the temporary suspension of vehicular movement...
A cloudburst at Avora Nallah, Pahalgam, caused severe damage to a section of the road, disrupting connectivity between Bijbehara and Pahalgam via the Apple Valley Road. The damaged stretch has resulted in the temporary suspension of vehicular movement on the route, causing inconvenience to commuters and local residents. Authorities have reached the site to assess the damage and initiate restoration work.
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