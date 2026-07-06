PAF officer shot dead while trying  to save woman from kidnapping 

ISLAMABAD, July 6: A Pakistan Air Force group captain was shot dead while trying to save a woman from kidnapping in Islamabad, police said on Monday.

Group Captain Asim Tariq on Sunday noticed a motorbike rider arguing with a woman and forcing her to ride the bike, with an apparent intention to abduct her near the Shaheen Chowk area of the capital, they said.

Tariq, who saw the scene while driving by, stopped his car to intervene, resulting in arguments.

The man, identified as Saad Abbasi, flared up, pulled a gun and fired at the officer, who died on the spot, police said.

Abbasi, 20, a salesman at a shop, was arrested by police in the evening, they added.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep grief and sorrow over the incident.

"Sacrificing one's life to protect an innocent woman is a shining example of the highest human values and dedicated service to the nation," Zardari said.

PM Sharif said Group Captain Tariq set an exceptional example of courage, bravery, and devotion to duty by sacrificing his life to protect the life and dignity of a woman.

He directed the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into the incident and bring perpetrators to justice. (PTI)