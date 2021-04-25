Padma Bhushan Pandit Rajan Mishra passes away, PM Modi condoles demise

NEW DELHI: Padma Bhushan Pandit Rajan Mishra of Pandit Rajan Sajan musical group passed away on Sunday due to cardiac arrest after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Rajan Mishra was 70 when he breathed his last at the St. Stephen’s Hospital in Delhi, confirmed his family member.

Rajan Mishra was a famous classical singer from ‘Banaras Gharana’ of India. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in the field of art in 2007.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to condole his demise and said: “Have been extremely saddened by the death of Pandit Rajan Mishra ji who left his indelible mark in the world of classical singing. The passing away of Mishra ji, who was associated with Banaras Gharana, is an irreparable loss to the art and music world. My condolences to him in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!”

Rajan Mishra gave his first concert in Sri Lanka in 1978 and after that, he performed in many countries around the world including Germany, France, Switzerland, Austria, United States, UK, Netherlands, USSR, Singapore, Qatar, and Bangladesh.

Both Rajan and Sajan Mishra were brothers and vocalists in the ‘khyal style’ of Indian classical music. The duo achieved great fame all over the world. Pandit Rajan and Sajan Mishra believed that just as the human body is made up of five elements, the seven notes of music ‘Saregamapadhani’ are composed by the sounds of animals and birds.

Their proclaimed works include ‘Bhairav Se Bhairavi Tak’, ‘Bhaktimala’, ‘Durgati Nashini Durga’, ‘Aarti kijai hanuman lala ki’, and more. (Agency)