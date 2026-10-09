Padma Angmo Among 3 IIS Officers Empanelled For Joint Secretary-Level Posts

JAMMU, Oct 9: The Centre has empanelled three officers of the 2002 batch of the Indian Information Service (IIS) for holding posts of Joint Secretary or equivalent.

The officers are Padma Angmo, Himani Sarad and Pankaj Pandey, according to an Information Note issued on October 6, 2026.

Pertinently, Angmo has served in Ladakh at the Commissioner Secretary rank in various departments during her deputation to the Union Territory.

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She is currently posted as Additional Director General (ADG) of the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) in New Delhi under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

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