Padhoji unveils new office on completion of four years

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 20: On the completion of its four year and entering its fifth year in November 2026, Padhoji, a growing name in the field of quality education and student guidance in Jammu, inaugurated its new office, here today.

The ceremony was attended by distinguished guests, prominent members of the community, well-wishers, parents and key contributors associated with Padhoji's journey.

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The new office marks an important step forward for Padhoji and reflects the institution's expanding vision. Designed with modern infrastructure and improved facilities, the new premises will further strengthen its academic and administrative operations and provide an enhanced learning ecosystem for students.

During the ceremony, the Padhoji management honoured distinguished guests and well-wishers, acknowledging their valuable guidance, encouragement and contribution to the institution's growth.

The management also expressed heartfelt gratitude to the parents and people of Jammu, whose trust and continued support have remained the foundation of Padhoji's journey.

"As Padhoji approaches its fifth year, we see this new office not merely as an expansion of infrastructure, but as the beginning of a new chapter. The trust of parents and students has given us the strength to grow, and our responsibility now is to work even harder towards providing quality education and creating better opportunities for the students of Jammu," the management said.

Over the past four years, Padhoji has focused on strengthening its academic programmes, student guidance and result-oriented learning environment.

With its fifth year approaching, the institution aims to further expand its academic ecosystem and continue working towards its vision of raising the standard of education and student success in Jammu.

The management reiterated that the new facility represents a new beginning, a bigger vision and a renewed commitment to the students and families of Jammu.