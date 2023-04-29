Padhoji students excel in JEE Mains exam

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 29: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the JEE Mains Examination for 2023, and students from Padhoji Institute have yet again demonstrated their excellence by securing top ranks.

As per a statement, Tejas Singh achieved AIR-1123, Satvik Bhat secured AIR-1307, Hiya Jindal AIR-1701, and many other students obtained more than 95 percentile in JEE Mains 2023.

The students attributed their success to the unwavering support of their parents and the guidance of their dedicated teachers, including Punit Mishra, KC Thakur, Priyanshu Gupta, Pawan Yadav, Raju Singh, and Roopali Fotra, who motivated and guided them throughout their JEE preparations.

The teachers at Padhoji Institute have created a supportive and conducive environment that has helped students remain focused and dedicated to their studies despite facing anxiety and distractions.

The teaching methodology employed by the teachers has been highly appreciated by both students and their parents, as it challenges students to test their knowledge and sensitizes them to the rigors of one of India’s toughest exams.

The Branch Head of the Padhoji Institute congratulated the students, their families, and the entire team for their efforts in producing such outstanding results.

The institute is committed to setting new benchmarks in the field of competitive exams, including JEE/NEET and National and International Olympiads.

The Padhoji team is determined to achieve their mission of #IndiaTopper and is tirelessly working to define the absolute standard of excellence in academics and competitions.