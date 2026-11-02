Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / National / Paddy stubble burning cases dip 26.63pc in 7 states; Punjab accounts for nearly half of incidents

Paddy stubble burning cases dip 26.63pc in 7 states; Punjab accounts for nearly half of incidents

NEW DELHI, Nov 2: Paddy crop residue burning incidents in seven states fell by 26.63 per cent to 3,316 between September 15 and November 1, according to data from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). Punjab recorded the highest...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
05:24 PM Nov 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Dense smoke billows into the sky as a farmer burns paddy stubble in an agricultural field following the crop harvest, on the outskirts of Amritsar, Punjab

NEW DELHI, Nov 2: Paddy crop residue burning incidents in seven states fell by 26.63 per cent to 3,316 between September 15 and November 1, according to data from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

Punjab recorded the highest number of cases at 1,514, followed by Rajasthan (671), Madhya Pradesh (566), Uttar Pradesh (345), Uttarakhand (176), Haryana (42) and Delhi (2).

In Punjab, Amritsar, Firozpur, Kapurthala, Sangrur, Bathinda, Faridkot, Patiala, Barnala and Fazilka reported the maximum number of incidents during the period. (Agencies)

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra