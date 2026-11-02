Paddy stubble burning cases dip 26.63pc in 7 states; Punjab accounts for nearly half of incidents

NEW DELHI, Nov 2: Paddy crop residue burning incidents in seven states fell by 26.63 per cent to 3,316 between September 15 and November 1, according to data from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

Punjab recorded the highest number of cases at 1,514, followed by Rajasthan (671), Madhya Pradesh (566), Uttar Pradesh (345), Uttarakhand (176), Haryana (42) and Delhi (2).

In Punjab, Amritsar, Firozpur, Kapurthala, Sangrur, Bathinda, Faridkot, Patiala, Barnala and Fazilka reported the maximum number of incidents during the period. (Agencies)