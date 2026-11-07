Paddy arrival, procurement in Punjab surpass 150 lakh MT: Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak

CHANDIGARH, Nov 6: Punjab Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak today said that paddy arrival and procurement in the state's 'mandis' have crossed a record 150 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) in the ongoing Kharif Marketing Season 2026-27.

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Kataruchak said that the state government has ensured smooth, hassle-free and farmer-friendly procurement operations across all mandis of the state.

"The arrival has now crossed 152 LMT and procurement has also crossed 150 LMT, which reflects the confidence of the farmers in the efficient procurement system of the Punjab Government," he said, according to an official statement.

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The paddy procurement in the state commenced on October 1.

The minister said that lifting has exceeded 110 LMT.

He said that special emphasis is being laid on accelerating lifting so that mandis remain clear for fresh arrivals and farmers do not face any inconvenience.

Kataruchak added that payments worth Rs 33,000 crore have been credited into farmers' accounts.

He reiterated that every grain of the farmers will be procured and payment will be made in a time-bound manner.

The minister said that the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department is working in close coordination with all procurement agencies, Mandi Board and transporters to ensure uninterrupted procurement, timely lifting and prompt payment. (PTI)