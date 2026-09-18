PAC observes "serious discrepancies" by Railways on passenger amenities

NEW DELHI, Sep 17: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday observed "serious discrepancies" on the part of Railways as it discussed the issue of passenger amenities and sanitation at non-suburban railway stations.

The panel chairperson and Congress MP K C Venugopal said they discussed key issues concerning railway passengers in a meeting.

"The committee has observed serious discrepancies on the part of the Railways regarding drinking water, seating arrangements, fans and so on," Venugopal was quoted as saying in an 'X' post shared by the Congress.

Venugopal said ten years ago, the Indian Railways had assured that drinking water would be provided everywhere.

"But still, hundreds of stations lack drinking water, ATM counters and toilet facilities for differently abled persons. Today, we made it very clear that these discrepancies should be addressed at the earliest," the PAC Chairman said.

The panel also took oral evidence of the representatives of the Ministry of Railways (Railway Board) on the subject "Passenger amenities and sanitation at non-suburban railway stations in Indian Railways" based on the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report.

The PAC, constituted by Parliament, is tasked with auditing the revenue and the expenditure of the Government of India. It serves as a check on the government, especially with respect to its expenditure bill, and its primary function is to examine the audit report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG) after it is laid in Parliament. (PTI)