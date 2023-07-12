P V Rama Seshu resigns as key managerial personnel from GVK Power & Infrastructure

New Delhi, July 12: GVK Power & Infrastructure Limited on Wednesday said P V Rama Seshu, a key managerial personnel, has resigned from the company.

Seshu has resigned after serving the organisation for 24 years, GVK Power & Infrastructure said in a regulatory filing.

“P V Rama Seshu had resigned from the position of Vice President, Company Secretary & Compliance Officer (KMP) of the company on 1st June, 2023…,” it said.

He will be relieved of his responsibilities effective from the closing of business hours on August 31, 2023.

In his resignation letter, Seshu said he had resigned even before his superannuation on December 31, 2024 as “things have significantly changed now”.

“After a career span of almost two and half decades in this group, I have now decided to take a break to pursue my personal interests for which I could not spare time till now,” he said. (PTI)