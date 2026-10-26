P K holds seminar on ‘Jihad game against Hindus in J&K’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 25: A seminar on "Jihad game against Hindus in Jammu and Kashmir - The Responses of the State" was organized here on Sunday by Panun Kashmir (PK) an organization of exiled Pandits.

Dr Abhinav Pandya, a prominent scholar of terrorism and counter terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir was the guest of honour and the main speaker in the seminar. In his keynote address, Dr Pandya said," Domestic Jihadist Terrorist groups have achieved their goal of collective radicalisation of the people of Union Territory, paving the way for State actors of Pakistan, China and Turkey to interfere in a big way to destabilise India."

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He said that his research has convinced him that there is a ready supply cadres for terrorism and local Jihadism is likely to persist, intensify, innovate and take on new forms unless the Government responds with a practical plan and clear vision to dismantle and ultimately eliminate this threat.

Dr Pandya warned that Jihadism, extremism and terrorism in J&K has reached a critical stage of entrenchment which means that it has reached a phase which is either self-sustaining or operating on auto pilot mode.

BJP spokesman and a prominent thinker on matters of internal security and politics in J&K Ankur Sharma was another speaker. He sought attention of everybody in Government on the expansion of terrorist operations into Jammu during recent times. He said encounters with terrorists clearly show that destabilisation of J&K is continuing in a big way. Muslim demographic expansion in Jammu and deepening of terrorist threat cannot be taken lightly. Jihad is being conducted in J&K through multifarious ways which besides terrorism includes demographic war and narcotic invasion.

Dr Ajay Chrungoo, chairman, PK a thinker on matters of politics and internal security in his presentation in the seminar said the terrorist activities in J&K have targeted both civilians as well as security forces. " In addition to fighting against terrorism we have to fight against many delusions created by the political class namely delusion of normalcy, delusion that all terrorism comes from across the border, delusion that terrorism has no religion and hence no ideology, delusion that terrorism can be defeated by tourism." Dr Ajay said that Genocidal war against Hindus of Kashmir continues unabated as well as the denial of Genocide policy of the Government. He said that unless GoI recognises the genocidal objectives of Jihadi terrorism it cannot evolve a comprehensive framework for defeating this war against the nation. "Trivialisation and secularisation of terrorism is a suicidal approach. Reversal of genocide of Hindus of Kashmir should form the critical aspect of policy of GoI, he added.

Daya Krishen Koul conducted the proceedings & Sunil Bhat proposed the vote of thanks.