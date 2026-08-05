OYO-parent PRISM launches premium extended  stay brand Belvilla District 6 in US

NEW DELHI, Aug 5: IPO-bound PRISM, the parent entity of OYO, on Wednesday announced the launch of Belvilla District 6 in the United States, marking its entry into the country's premium hospitality segment and accelerating its global expansion.

Belvilla District 6 is an extension of the European vacation homes brand Belvilla, which has a presence in Belgium, Netherlands, Germany and Austria.

Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO, PRISM, said, "The United States is a strategic growth market for PRISM where we see significant opportunities for building a strong presence in the premium hospitality segment. The launch of Belvilla District 6 marks the beginning of that journey.

"We have chosen the premium extended-stay format for our entry because it continues to witness strong demand in the US, driven by the evolving needs of both business and leisure travelers seeking longer, high-quality stays."

The brand is debuting with three extended-stay properties: Belvilla District 6 - - Court Square (71 rooms); Belvilla District 6 - - The Dutch in Long Island City, Queens, New York (78 rooms); and Belvilla District 6 - - The Louie in New Orleans, Louisiana (28 rooms).

Extended-stay hotels are designed for guests seeking accommodation for several days to weeks, offering amenities such as fully equipped kitchenettes, in-room workspaces, self-service laundry, high-speed internet and flexible housekeeping services.

PRISM (formerly Oravel Stays Ltd.) is the corporate parent of OYO and a portfolio of brands with more than 22,000 hotel storefronts and 1,23,000 home storefronts in over 35 countries as on June 30, 2025. (PTI)