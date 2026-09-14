HYDERABAD, Sept 14: Taking strong exception to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks that BJP-led NDA Governments in 21 states would introduce the UCC before 2029, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday questioned whether the BJP's allies had an independent political voice.

He said they should demonstrate that they were not merely "choti BJP".

In a post on X, Owaisi said the Law Commission appointed by the NDA Government had concluded that a UCC was neither necessary nor desirable.

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Observing that the "soul" of the country was its pluralism, he claimed that a Uniform Civil Code would amount to imposing Hindu law on non-Hindus.

"It's ironic that the BJP wants a UCC while its own states pass laws like the Disturbed Areas Act, which prohibit the sale of property between Muslims and Hindus. The so-called 'love jihad' laws have been applied exclusively against Christians and Muslims. A UCC isn't about equality; it's about targeting Muslims," he said.

Love jihad is a term used by right-wing Hindu groups to allege that Muslim men deceive Hindu women into marriage as part of an attempt to convert them to Islam.

Owaisi further alleged that Shah's "misplaced arrogance" and "chronology" had led to the anti-CAA/NRC protests in 2019. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself had to clarify that no NRC was going to be implemented, he said.

He alleged that a similar situation was now unfolding with the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, with ordinary people being forced to attend hearings with documents.

The SIR process had caused immense hardship, particularly to minorities, SC/STs and migrants, Owaisi said, adding that an NRC would be "100 times worse". He said the consequences of the NRC had already been seen in Assam.

"The National Register of Citizens will force everyone to stand in line and prove their citizenship. In a country where 80 crore people depend on ration for food, you want them to find documents and prove their citizenship? To what end? This government wants us to be at the mercy of one babu or another," he said.

Shah on Sunday said BJP-led NDA governments in 21 states would introduce the UCC before 2029.

"Triple talaq has been abolished, giving Muslim women equal rights. We have introduced the Uniform Civil Code in several states, and I am confident that in the 21 BJP-NDA-ruled states, we will introduce the UCC before 2029," Shah said in Mumbai.

Asked whether the 1951 baseline would be used for implementing the NRC in Manipur, Shah said the Centre was holding discussions with its allies and political parties in the state.

"We are discussing these issues with our allies and also with the political parties of Manipur. Whatever decision is taken, we will inform you," he said. (PTI)