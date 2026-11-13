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Home / Todays story / Owais shifted to Ladakh, Minhas to stay in J&K

Owais shifted to Ladakh, Minhas to stay in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent JAMMU, Nov 12: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs today ordered transfer of Owais Ahmed, an IAS officer of 2014 batch of AGMUT cadre, from Jammu and Kashmir to Ladakh. Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp  The...

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Daily Excelsior
04:29 AM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 12: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs today ordered transfer of Owais Ahmed, an IAS officer of 2014 batch of AGMUT cadre, from Jammu and Kashmir to Ladakh.

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The MHA has, however, kept in abeyance till further orders the transfer of Rakesh Minhas, an IAS officer of 2016 batch of AGMUT cadre, from Jammu and Kashmir to Ladakh.

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