Owais shifted to Ladakh, Minhas to stay in J&K
Excelsior Correspondent JAMMU, Nov 12: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs today ordered transfer of Owais Ahmed, an IAS officer of 2014 batch of AGMUT cadre, from Jammu and Kashmir to Ladakh. Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp The...
Excelsior Correspondent
JAMMU, Nov 12: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs today ordered transfer of Owais Ahmed, an IAS officer of 2014 batch of AGMUT cadre, from Jammu and Kashmir to Ladakh.
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The MHA has, however, kept in abeyance till further orders the transfer of Rakesh Minhas, an IAS officer of 2016 batch of AGMUT cadre, from Jammu and Kashmir to Ladakh.