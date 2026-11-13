Owais shifted to Ladakh, Minhas to stay in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 12: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs today ordered transfer of Owais Ahmed, an IAS officer of 2014 batch of AGMUT cadre, from Jammu and Kashmir to Ladakh.

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The MHA has, however, kept in abeyance till further orders the transfer of Rakesh Minhas, an IAS officer of 2016 batch of AGMUT cadre, from Jammu and Kashmir to Ladakh.