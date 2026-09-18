Overwhelming favourites India begin Asian Games title defence against Japan

NAGOYA, Sept 17: Fresh from their record-extending Asia Cup triumph, defending champions India will begin their Asian Games title defence as overwhelming favourites against hosts Japan in the women's quarterfinals here on Friday.

India head into the continental showpiece with confidence after lifting their eighth T20 Asia Cup in Dubai last week, but the knock-out format leaves them with little margin for error.

Eight teams are competing in the women's event and the competition starts directly with the quarterfinals, meaning there are no group stage matches to provide teams with time to settle into the tournament. One defeat is enough to end a campaign.

Shafali Verma will be one of India's key weapons after an outstanding Asia Cup, where she emerged as the team's leading batter and finished as the tournament's highest run-scorer. Her consistency at the top gave India a strong start in the UAE.

Smriti Mandhana, however, endured an inconsistent campaign and will be eager to rediscover her touch as India embark on another title bid.

Much of India's bowling will revolve around experienced all-rounder Deepti Sharma and left-arm spinner Sree Charani, who has rapidly established herself as an important member of the attack.

Charani was among India's standout performers in the Asia Cup and reached the landmark of 50 T20I wickets in only her 30th appearance. The 22-year-old's ability to control the middle overs could prove important.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur will also be looking for a better outing after an indifferent Asia Cup, with her experience in pressure situations likely to assume greater significance in a tournament where every game is a must-win.

India have plenty of bowling resources at their disposal with Nandini Sharma, Renuka Thakur and Kranti Gaud offering pace options. Deepti, Charani, Radha Yadav and Shreyanka Patil, who has recovered from her ankle injury, give the side multiple spin choices.

The batting, too, has depth beyond the opening pair. The wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh is capable of providing impetus in the middle and lower-order.

India will hope that Shafali and Mandhana can set the platform, allowing their middle order to play with greater freedom.

Japan, playing on home soil, will be looking to make the most of the occasion against a superior opponent.

The hosts face a formidable bowling attack and will need to negotiate India's spin options effectively while restricting their aggressive top-order batters.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), G Kamalini (WK), Shreyanka Patil, Bharti Fulmali, Shree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Nandni Sharma.

Japan: Mai Yanagida (c), Erika Oda (vc), Ahilya Chandel, Ayumi Fujikawa, Hinase Goto, Haruna Iwasaki, Akari Nishimura (wk), Shimako Kato, Ayaka Kato-Stafford, Elena Kusuda-Nairn, Nonoha Yasumoto, Meg Ogawa, Kurumi Ota, Seika Sumi, Erika Toguchi-Quinn.

Match starts 10:30 am IST. (PTI)