Overloaded vehicle overturns, 15 injured

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Oct 26: At least 15 passengers were injured when an overloaded Tata Magic vehicle met with an accident in the Bindi area of Rajouri district on Monday.

Reports said the mishap occurred this afternoon when the Tata Magic, bearing registration number JK11H-8606, was on the way to Jamola from Bindi. The vehicle, which had a seating capacity of eight (8) passengers, was reportedly carrying 16 people, exceeding its permitted capacity. The overloaded vehicle went out of control and overturned on the road side.

Advertisement

Click here to watch video

Following the incident, all the injured were shifted to GMC Rajouri for treatment. Rajouri Police took cognizance of the matter and seized the vehicle. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Deputy Medical Superintendent of GMC Rajouri, Dr Javed Iqbal, said that all the injured were provided treatment and they are stable. The injured are identified as- Bharti Devi (22), daughter of Bansi Lal, resident of Bindi; Sakshi Devi (18), daughter of Sukhdev Singh, resident of Bindi; Gyan Singh (66), son of Lal Chand, resident of Bindi; Mohammad Sharoof (17), son of Mohammad Zubair, resident of Jamola; Babli Devi (40), wife of Jaswant Raj, resident of Bro, Tatapani; Jaswant Raj (46), son of Shri Ram, resident of Bro Tatapani; Mohammad Bashir (60), son of Hakam Din, resident of Bindi; Shubham (9), son of Ankush Sharma, resident of Patrara; Ankush Sharma (40), son of Kaka Ram, resident of Patrara; Mansha Bi (45), wife of Abdul Rashid, resident of Kalal Kas; Avni Thakur (2), daughter of Arjun Singh, resident of Laduth; Arun Kumar (12), son of Ankush Sharma, resident of Patrara; Amita Thakur (20), daughter of Bharat Singh, resident of Jamola; Jyoti Devi (22), wife of Arjun Singh, resident of Laduth; and Pinky Devi (25), wife of Ankush Sharma, resident of Patrara.