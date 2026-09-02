Over a month after Delhi meeting, Congress yet to constitute JKPCC

Nishikant Khajuria

JAMMU, Sept 1: Even after more than a month since the high-level meeting of Congress high command was held with the senior party leaders from Jammu and Kashmir at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi to deliberate on restructuring the party from grassroots level in the Union Territory, confusion continues to prevail on formation of much delayed Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC).

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According to the sources in party circles, JKPCC is unlikely to be announced soon as no discussion has been initiated so far over the names of probables, submitted by the senior Congress leaders in J&K to the Incharge General Secretary, Dr Sayeed Naseer Hussain.

Further, sources added, uncertainty over continuation of the incumbent Congress President of J&K unit. is adding to the delay in constitution of JKPCC.

Sources said that the party high command has also taken cognizance of internal factionalism in the J&K unit of Congress, which was witnessed during the formation of Block and District Congress committees last month.

Even as the AICC Incharge managed to resolve the differences and get all committees formed, strong dissent in Kishtwar led to some resignations while the Jammu Rural District Committee could not be formed owing to lack of consensus between the two Working Presidents Tara Chand and Raman Bhalla.

As already reported by the Excelsior, the high-level Congress meeting, held at the Indira Bhawan, AICC Headquarters in New Delhi on July 30, was seen as highly significant in view of the clear directions issued to revitalise the party organisation in Jammu and Kashmir, under Sangthan Srijan Abhiyan.

The meeting was chaired by All India Congress General Secretary (Org) K C Venugopal and attended by AICC General Secretary Incharge J&K, Dr Syed Naseer Hussain (MP Rajya Sabha); JKPCC President, Tariq Hameed Karra; Congress Legislative Party Leader, Ghulam Ahmad Mir; AICC Secretaries, Pargat Singh and Divya Madernna and JKPCC Working Presidents, Raman Bhalla and Tara Chand.

In the significant meeting, threadbare discussion was held for strengthening the organization structure in Jammu and Kashmir with constitution of committees soon at all level, followed by workers conventions at both Jammu and Srinagar.

Even as the party managed to constitute block and district committees despite facing dissents and factionalism, the District Committee for Jammu Rural could not be formed as sources said that former Deputy Chief Minister Tara Chand staked claim over both Chhamb and Akhnoor Assembly constituencies, which was strongly objected by the other faction.

Pertinent to mention that Jammu Rural District Congress Committee has total 19 blocks, eight of which fall in Akhnoor and Chhamb Assembly constituencies.

As the party leaders failed to convince Tara Chand to focus on either of the two constituencies, observers felt it better to postpone the formation of Jammu Rural District Committee, sources said.

In Kishtwar, District Congress Committee Secretary, Lal Parihar formally submitted his resignation to JKPCC President Tariq Hameed Karra alleging demotion. He was earlier Senior Vice-President DCC. Similar grievances were raised by some other Committee members, who alleged being sidelined.

The exercise for constitution of JKPCC assumes significance as the party workers in Jammu and Kashmir have been expecting the high command to take early decisions on the new organisational set-up so that activities at the district, block and grassroots levels can be streamlined.

The delay has also fuelled speculation within the party over the likely choice for the top organisational post. Several senior leaders are understood to be in contention, while the central leadership is reportedly weighing different considerations before taking a final decision, sources said.

Congress leaders, however, maintained that the exercise requires consultations with various sections of the party and that the final structure would be announced by the high command.