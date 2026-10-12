Over 95,000 Pilgrims Visit Mata Vaishnodevi Shrine In First Two Days

Jammu, Oct 12: Over 95,000 pilgrims have visited the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine cave in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district in the first two days of the Shardiya Navratras, officials said.

Footfall increased on Monday, with over 48,000 people registering for the pilgrimage till 7 pm, they said.

As many as 47,346 pilgrims visited the holy shrine on Sunday, the first day of the nine-day festival, taking the total number of devotees to over 95,000 in two days, officials said.

Advertisement

The nine-day Shat Chandi Maha Yagya entered its second day with prayers and Vedic rituals dedicated to Mata Brahmacharini at the Yagyashala in the shrine complex.

Organised by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, the yagya will culminate with Purnahuti on Mahanavami, they said.

"Its proceedings are being telecast live on Shraddha MH One channel daily from noon to 2 pm throughout the Navratras," officials said.

The shrine, pilgrimage track and Katra town have been decorated with flowers, fruits and dazzling lights, while security arrangements have been strengthened to ensure a smooth and safe pilgrimage.

The shrine board has put in place facilities for differently abled devotees, including complimentary pony and battery-car services, priority darshan and dedicated help desks at key locations.

Elaborate arrangements have also been made for accommodation, drinking water, sanitation, medical assistance, crowd management, registration and transportation.

Medical teams and emergency response personnel have been deployed at strategic points along the pilgrimage route, they said.

The Bhawan, Atka and adjoining areas have been adorned with flowers, decorative gates and pandals, while devotional performances featuring bhajans and bhaints are being held during the morning and evening Atka Aarti.