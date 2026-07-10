Over 93.95 cr Ayushman Bharat accounts created, 5.33L health facilities registered: Health Ministry

NEW DELHI, July 10: The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) has emerged as one of the world's largest digital health ecosystems, with over 93.95 crore accounts created, 105 crore health records linked, and 5.33 lakh health facilities and 9.85 lakh healthcare professionals registered on the national digital health registries, the Union health ministry said on Friday.

The initiative has also enabled 2.72 lakh healthcare facilities to adopt ABDM-enabled software, generating around 24 crore scan and register tokens for faster OPD registration and facilitating seamless, consent-based exchange of health information across the healthcare sector, according to an official statement.

The observations were made at the third meeting of the Mission Steering Group chaired by Union Health Minister J P Nadda, which reviewed the progress of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission and deliberated on the roadmap for further strengthening India's digital health ecosystem.

Addressing the meeting, Nadda underscored the transformative role of digital public infrastructure in improving access to quality healthcare, enhancing continuity of care and empowering citizens through secure and consent-based access to their health records, the statement said.

He emphasised that technology must continue to serve as a powerful enabler for achieving universal health coverage while ensuring inclusiveness, accessibility and ease of use for every citizen.

During the meeting, the Mission Steering Group reviewed the progress on the decisions taken during its previous meeting, including capacity-building initiatives, strengthening of state-level implementation mechanisms, integration of digital health platforms across government programmes, enhanced participation of private healthcare providers and international collaborations for knowledge exchange in digital health.

The Mission Steering Group appreciated the rapid expansion of ABDM across states and Union territories through initiatives such as Model Districts, Model Facilities and Aarogya Setu 2.0, while strengthening integration with flagship government health programmes, including Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY, CGHS, ESIC and Nikshay, the statement said.

The members observed that these initiatives are making healthcare more accessible, interoperable and citizen-centric by enabling secure digital health records, faster service delivery and seamless access to healthcare services nationwide, it said.

The meeting also deliberated on measures to accelerate adoption of ABDM across the country, including proposals to expand digital health services, improve interoperability, promote adoption of nationally notified digital health standards, strengthen governance mechanisms and enhance citizen convenience through seamless digital access to health services.

Concluding the meeting, Nadda said, "While a robust digital health infrastructure has been created under ABDM, the next phase must focus on maximizing its adoption and utilization across the country."

"Strengthening the health sector is integral to realizing the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, and ABDM will serve as a critical pillar in that journey," he said.

The Minister expressed confidence that through continued collaboration among the Centre, states, Union territories and all stakeholders, India will build a resilient, inclusive and future-ready digital health ecosystem that reflects the vision of 'Viksit Bharat', the statement said. (PTI)