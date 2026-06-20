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Home / Latest News / Over 9,000 Pilgrims Leave From Jammu For Kheer Bhawani Mela

Over 9,000 Pilgrims Leave From Jammu For Kheer Bhawani Mela

JAMMU, Jun 20: More than 9,000 pilgrims, mostly Kashmiri Pandits, departed from Jammu for the famed Kheer Bhawani temple in Kashmir on Saturday. With pilgrim participation significantly higher this year, officials anticipate a substantial turnout at the Kheer Bhawani Mela,...

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Daily Excelsior
09:11 AM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Jun 20: More than 9,000 pilgrims, mostly Kashmiri Pandits, departed from Jammu for the famed Kheer Bhawani temple in Kashmir on Saturday.

With pilgrim participation significantly higher this year, officials anticipate a substantial turnout at the Kheer Bhawani Mela, one of the most important religious events for the Kashmiri Pandit community.

The pilgrims left for the valley in 200 J&K Road Transport Corporation buses, amid elaborate security arrangements, the officials said.

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