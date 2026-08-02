Over 8000 perform darshan at holy cave

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 1: Though Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra remained suspended from Jammu to Kashmir Valley due to closure of National Highway for repairs on Saturday, over 8000 pilgrims paid obeisance at Himalayan cave of Shri Amarnath Ji on the 30th day of Darshan today.

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Officials said 8493 pilgrims drawn from different parts of the country paid obeisance at holy cave on the 30th day of Darshan on Saturday from Baltal track. With this a total number of 4,55,281 pilgrims have performed Darshan at holy cave since the 57 -day long pilgrimage started from twin tracks of Baltal and Pahalgam on July 3.

However the Yatra was suspended from the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas here on Saturday as the 250-km strategic Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained closed for the second consecutive day, due to incessant rain, officials said.

No fresh batch of pilgrims was allowed to leave the Jammu base camp for the Kashmir Valley due to repair work underway on the Ladha-Samroli stretch of the Highway in Udhampur district, they said.

Both sides of the Highway (NH44), the only all-weather road linking the Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country, were shut to traffic on Friday shortly after the passage of the Amarnath Yatra convoy to repair the damage caused by rain last week.

Fresh spells of rain have since disrupted the operations, leaving the road surface slushy, muddy and extremely slippery.

The Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar told Excelsior that the Yatra from Jammu to Kashmir Valley will be resumed tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB) shifted the Yatra registration and token distribution counters from the Tawi Riverfront to the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas following a decline in the number of pilgrims coming to Jammu.

With the pilgrim influx tapering off, the registration facilities have now been consolidated at the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas , the officials said.

Since July 3, when the Yatra began, around 4.5 lakh devotees have so far visited the cave shrine housing the naturally formed ice lingam in South Kashmir Himalayas.

The Yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 28 that coincides with Sawan Purnima and Raksha Bandhan festivals.

The officials said the Amarnath Yatra resumed on Saturday from the Baltal route after being suspended for a day due to inclement weather and necessary track repairs.

"The Yatra has resumed from the Baltal route, and pilgrims were allowed to visit the Holy Cave shrine this morning," the officials stated.

They noted that the Yatra resumed following improvement in the weather and the completion of repairs along the track.

On Friday, the Yatra was suspended due to poor weather conditions caused by incessant rain, resulting in minor damage to the track.

Additionally, the Yatra remains suspended via the Pahalgam route while essential repairs are being conducted.