Over 800 patients benefit from mega free medical camp in Ramnagar

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Nov 15: More than 800 patients received free specialist consultations and diagnostic services during a mega free medical camp organized by V&M Clinics 24x7 in collaboration with GHRT International at Ramnagar.

The initiative was supported by Radviz Diagnostics and Maxxlyfe Hospital. The event was formally inaugurated by chief guest, Padma Shri Romalo Ram, alongside several other dignitaries.

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A multidisciplinary team of specialists offered comprehensive medical evaluations across fields including vascular surgery, neurology, cardiology, medical oncology, ophthalmology, paediatrics, critical care, general and laparoscopic surgery, gynaecology, ENT, and cupping therapy.

The participating medical panel featured prominent specialists such as Dr Nadeem N Jan (Vascular Surgeon), Dr Ankush Sharma (Neurologist), Dr Neeraj Gupta (Interventional Cardiologist, Avighna Heart Centre), and Dr Deepak Bharti (Medical Oncologist), among others. In addition to consultations, patients received free ECG and EEG screenings as well as laboratory investigations valued at approximately Rs 4,000 per patient.

Speaking at the camp, Dr Anisa Nisar Jan, Executive Director of Varicose and More Private Limited, noted that hosting free medical outreach camps across Jammu and Kashmir has been an annual tradition for V&M Clinics 24x7 and GHRT International. She emphasized that accessible, quality healthcare is a fundamental right in rural regions and called for stronger public-private partnerships so residents do not have to travel long distances for essential care.

Dr H R Rehman, chairman of GHRT International, underscored the organizations' commitment to community service.

Reaffirming their mission that "healthcare is a right, not a privilege," V&M Clinics 24x7 and GHRT International pledged to continue bringing specialized, affordable medical care directly to underserved communities across J&K.