Over 700 Peddlers Arrested, Assets Worth Rs 45 Cr Targeted In Jammu’s Anti-Drug Crackdown

Jammu, Jun 16: The ongoing anti-drug crackdown across Jammu division has yielded significant results, with more than 700 drug peddlers arrested and assets worth over Rs 45 crore attached or demolished, an official said on Tuesday.

Authorities have also recovered large quantities of narcotics, dismantled drug trafficking networks and intensified rehabilitation efforts under the ‘Nasha Mukt J-K Abhiyan’ to curb the menace of substance abuse and promote a drug-free society, the official said.

He said the information was given at a meeting jointly chaired by Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar and Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, Bhim Sen Tuti to review the two-month progress of the 100-day anti-drug campaign in the region.

Advertisement

The meeting was informed that a total of 598 FIRs were lodged against drug peddlers, in which 701 peddlers have been arrested to date, while 155 hotspots of drug activity were identified across Jammu, the spokesman said.

He said 24 PIT-NDPS detention orders were also issued against drug smugglers, with recovery of large quantities of narcotics, including over 14 kg of heroin, 49 kg of ganja, 3.712 kg of charas and 204.5 kg of poppy straw.

Illicit crops, including poppy plants over 52 marlas (one marla =272.251 sq feet), poppy straw weighing 25.43 kg, wild cannabis over 44 kanals (one kanal = 0.125 acres) and 476 litres of illegal liquor were also destroyed, the spokesman said.

As a measure of deterrence, he said 62 immovable properties of drug peddlers worth Rs 19.30 crore have been demolished, while 21 immovable properties worth Rs 24.868 crore have been seized or attached and movable properties worth Rs 1.69 crore were also seized or attached.

He said a total of 180 passports have been recommended for suspension, 101 driving licences were suspended and 81 cancelled to date.

Additionally, 243 registration certificates of vehicles were suspended and 94 have been cancelled by the Transport Department across different districts of Jammu division, the spokesman said.

With a focus on rehabilitation of drug abuse victims, 884 youth were identified for rehabilitation out of 2,293 drug users, he said, adding of these, 547 youth have been rehabilitated and 254 connected with self-employment schemes.

Addressing the meeting, the Divisional Commissioner emphasised strengthening the rehabilitation ecosystem and expanding the counselling outreach and helpline numbers.

He said drug abuse victims should be connected with livelihood opportunities through employment linkages, and children should be provided with sufficient sports kits to keep them from falling into the trap of drug abuse.

The Divisional Commissioner also called for strengthening drug de-addiction centres with regular follow-up calls on rehabilitated youth.

He instructed district administrations to regularly monitor hotspots and remain alert to shifting or newly emerging hotspots of drug abuse.

The IGP Jammu noted that substantial progress has been achieved in the ongoing Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyan. (Agencies)